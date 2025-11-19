Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Video Recaps For TV Shows On Prime Video

We've all been there. You sit down excitedly to watch a new season of one of your favorite TV shows and it hits you: you don't quite remember what happened in the previous season. This dynamic is especially common when TV shows have an unusually long wait time between seasons. In light of this, Amazon announced a new feature to address this issue: AI-powered video recaps.

Amazon's new AI feature is currently in beta and, for now at least, is only available on select Prime Originals. The way the feature works is pretty straightforward. AI software identifies key plot points, character arcs, important scenes, and relevant dialogue for a TV show over a given season. It uses this data to create a concise video overlaid with AI-generated narration and AI-selected music to create a "theatrical-quality visual recap" in order to get viewers up to speed.

Some of the shows that currently support the recap feature include "Fallout," "Upload," and "Bosch." Users can watch an AI-generated recap by tapping the "Recap" button on a show's details page. As it stands now, the feature is only available when viewing Prime Video via a living room device. I couldn't get it to work on my Apple TV, which is to say it may currently be exclusive to Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick. Incidentally, Amazon says the feature will expand to additional devices in the future.