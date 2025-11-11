Apple TV's #1 Series Is A Must-Watch Sci-Fi Project From The Creator Of Breaking Bad

"Breaking Bad" fans, it's time to return to Albuquerque, New Mexico. A new show from the mind of Vince Gilligan is making waves across the internet, and when your resume includes all-time classics like "The X-Files," "Better Call Saul," and the aforementioned series starring everyone's favorite drug-dealing dad, folks are certainly going to take notice. Critics and audiences alike are going wild for Gilligan's new show "Pluribus," with the series potentially being another Apple TV series subscribers will binge again and again.

"Pluribus" was already a highly-anticipated show after fans got their first look back in July, and the November 7 two-episode premier has received high marks across the web, with the first episode receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, "Pluribus" is the #1 show currently on Apple TV, beating out staples such as "Severance," "Ted Lasso," and "Slow Horses."

If you're unfamiliar, Pluribus follows the story of writer Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) as she attempts to publish a more serious work. Before she can, however, her life is put on pause after a virus infects everyone in the world except for a handful of people, herself included. Carol is then forced to survive in a world where everyone is friendlier than they should be, and it's up to her to save humanity. Along with the "Breaking Bad" alum Rhea Seehorn, the show also features Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vasga, Alexis Berent, and Miriam Shor.