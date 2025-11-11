Apple TV's #1 Series Is A Must-Watch Sci-Fi Project From The Creator Of Breaking Bad
"Breaking Bad" fans, it's time to return to Albuquerque, New Mexico. A new show from the mind of Vince Gilligan is making waves across the internet, and when your resume includes all-time classics like "The X-Files," "Better Call Saul," and the aforementioned series starring everyone's favorite drug-dealing dad, folks are certainly going to take notice. Critics and audiences alike are going wild for Gilligan's new show "Pluribus," with the series potentially being another Apple TV series subscribers will binge again and again.
"Pluribus" was already a highly-anticipated show after fans got their first look back in July, and the November 7 two-episode premier has received high marks across the web, with the first episode receiving a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, "Pluribus" is the #1 show currently on Apple TV, beating out staples such as "Severance," "Ted Lasso," and "Slow Horses."
If you're unfamiliar, Pluribus follows the story of writer Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) as she attempts to publish a more serious work. Before she can, however, her life is put on pause after a virus infects everyone in the world except for a handful of people, herself included. Carol is then forced to survive in a world where everyone is friendlier than they should be, and it's up to her to save humanity. Along with the "Breaking Bad" alum Rhea Seehorn, the show also features Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vasga, Alexis Berent, and Miriam Shor.
Pluribus series premiere makes waves
As of November 11, "Pluribus" is sitting at the #1 spot for the top Apple TV shows in the United States, with "The Morning Show" and "The Last Frontier" taking second and third place, respectively. For this series, creator Vince Gilligan's influence came from no longer wanting to write antagonists, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I was getting a little weary of writing bad guys."
The show is already making waves after the series premiere scored a flawless 100% on the Tomatometer over at Rotten Tomatoes, and even IMDb gives the episode a solid 9.2-star rating. Folks across the internet are giving the show high praise as well, with one 10/10 review showing appreciation for Seehorn's acting as well as the show's world building and cinematography. However, it's not just audiences giving the show high marks, as critics around the web are also responding in kind. Even famed video game developer and part-time film critic Hideo Kojima is weighing in, calling the show "absolutely incredible."
With the first two episodes having debuted on November 7, you can catch a new episode of the nine-episode first season every Friday until December 26. The show has already been picked up for a second season, so fans can expect even more hair-raising moments and high-energy drama as they follow Carol's journey. Currently, the show is available exclusively on Apple TV, which audiences can bundle alongside Peacock for $14.99 per month.