The Apple TV And Peacock Bundle Is Now Available In The U.S.

The Apple TV and Peacock Premium bundle is available for $14.99 per month, while the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus version is available for $19.99 per month. Users can choose to subscribe through either of the two streaming apps or via Apple's Peacock bundle website. While Apple offers a single subscription for its service, Peacock has two different tiers. The difference between the Premium and the Premium Plus subscriptions is that the latter doesn't have ads, and users can download content to watch later.

Apple says that Apple One Family and Apple One Premiere subscribers can get the Peacock Premium Plus subscription for a discounted price. So far, the offer is only available in the U.S., but both companies may expand to other markets in the future. It's important to note that if you're a subscriber to only one of the services, the best way to get the bundle is to add it from the app you're already subscribed to. Otherwise, you may have issues with the subscription. Finally, if Peacock subscribers are a part of the annual plan, they will only be able to access the bundle after the yearly plan expires.