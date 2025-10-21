The Apple TV And Peacock Bundle Is Now Available In The U.S.
After Apple became the official Formula 1 broadcasting partner in the U.S., the company also unveiled a rebrand to its Apple TV+ service, which will now be called Apple TV. While this change might feel confusing with too many Apple TV services and devices, it also marks a new moment for the streaming service ahead of its sixth anniversary. Continuing the momentum, Apple recently announced it's partnering with Peacock to offer a shared subscription bundle featuring content from both services.
Users subscribed to both services can now enjoy a single bundle offer with even more live events and sports, shows from beloved franchises, and blockbuster movies. Apple says that customers in the U.S. can save over 30% with a single subscription. More importantly, each platform will feature curated samples of the partner's shows, allowing cross-service viewing experiences. This way, you can explore the other platform's catalog without exiting the app you're using.
Peacock bundle marks Apple's first major partnership with a different streaming service
The Apple TV and Peacock Premium bundle is available for $14.99 per month, while the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus version is available for $19.99 per month. Users can choose to subscribe through either of the two streaming apps or via Apple's Peacock bundle website. While Apple offers a single subscription for its service, Peacock has two different tiers. The difference between the Premium and the Premium Plus subscriptions is that the latter doesn't have ads, and users can download content to watch later.
Apple says that Apple One Family and Apple One Premiere subscribers can get the Peacock Premium Plus subscription for a discounted price. So far, the offer is only available in the U.S., but both companies may expand to other markets in the future. It's important to note that if you're a subscriber to only one of the services, the best way to get the bundle is to add it from the app you're already subscribed to. Otherwise, you may have issues with the subscription. Finally, if Peacock subscribers are a part of the annual plan, they will only be able to access the bundle after the yearly plan expires.