Apple Is Formula 1's New And Exclusive Broadcast Partner In The U.S.

Following the success of Apple's original movie F1, the company expands on this universe as it is now the official broadcast partner for the world's most popular and important race competition — in the U.S. With that, Apple TV will be the exclusive home to Formula 1 broadcasts for the next five years in the country. "We're thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services.

"2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can." With the 2026 season, Formula 1 viewers will be able to take advantage of all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grand Prix through the new Apple TV app. The company says that besides broadcasting Formula 1, it will also amplify the sport across Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+.