You Need To Change This Option To Use Gemini 3 Right Now

Google recently introduced Gemini 3 — the latest and greatest version of its AI chat model. Now, the new model is openly available for users to try and see just what it is capable of, though some leaked Gemini 3 Pro benchmarks had already given us a pretty good idea. Unlike ChatGPT, though, Gemini doesn't offer any clear-cut way to determine which model you're using. So, how do you tell if you're using Gemini 3 or the older Gemini 2.5 Pro?

Well, aside from the obvious quality of the responses — which are supposed to be better with Gemini 3 — Google says there's one key setting you can change when inputting a prompt into Gemini on desktop and Android to ensure you're using the newest model. The setting is easy to find, and to be honest, unless you're using the chatbot for deep thinking tasks, you might not have even thought of messing around with it.