Generative UI Is One Of Gemini 3 Pro's Best New Features

Google unveiled the Gemini 3 models on Tuesday, shortly after the Gemini 3 Pro benchmarks and model card leaked, teasing massive performance gains over rival products from OpenAI and Anthropic. The benchmark scores could not detail all the novelties in Gemini 3 Pro, especially the new Generative UI functionality, a feature that's not available from competing AI services like ChatGPT. Generative UI lets Gemini create rich visuals when crafting responses to user prompts. The visuals can help explain a topic better than text-only responses. The new feature can be used to turn a complex concept into something simpler or to create a response that looks like a website or app experience.

The new Gemini 3 model powers Generative UI, creating the advanced visuals and UI on the spot, as it generates the response and determines whether UI visuals are needed. The resulting UI can include interactive elements, like buttons and menus. Also, Gemini can create immersive web, app, and game experiences within its reply.

Google explained in a Google Research blog post that Generative UI may be the precursor of something much bigger. "This work represents a first step toward fully AI-generated user experiences, where users automatically get dynamic interfaces tailored to their needs, rather than having to select from an existing catalog of applications," Google said, teasing a world where people may use AI to create bespoke apps on the fly.

Generative UI uses several "key tools," including an unidentified image generation model and access to web search. Generative UI will work initially in the Gemini app (the Dynamic View and Visual Layout experiments) and in Google Search (AI Mode Thinking model), though the latter will be available only to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S.