Nano Banana 2 AI Model Goes Viral - Here Are 10 Wild Examples

A few days ago, Google finally explained why its best AI image generation model is called Nano Banana, confirming speculation that the moniker was just a placeholder that stuck after the model went viral in August. Google decided to adopt the name officially, as people kept calling it Nano Banana. Google also detailed how Nano Banana went viral before the model was officially made available to users, and the types of Nano Banana images that went viral initially. Considering what happened over the weekend, Google might release a similar podcast episode in the future to explain how Nano Banana 2 went viral and what sort of images the first testers created and shared online.

BREAKING 🚨: Nano Banana 2 excels at text rendering, infographics, world knowledge, charts, i18n and instruction following. Check a gallery of samples below 👀 h/t image @legit_api / MarsEverythingTech pic.twitter.com/fjawniqsYn — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) November 8, 2025

Until then, we have plenty of AI images generated with Nano Banana 2 to look at, as they were posted on social media in the past two days. According to Testing Catalog, Nano Banana 2 might be unveiled as soon as this week, offering support for 2K images, multiple aspect ratios, and various other improvements over its predecessor. The blog cites "precise coloring, advanced control over view or angle, and correction of textual elements within generated images," as Nano Banana 2 improvements that correct limitations in the current Nano Banana model.

Nano Banana 2 is now in Preview 👀 currently on Media IO pic.twitter.com/VNmQM3PAFP — ʟᴇɢɪᴛ (@legit_api) November 8, 2025

It's unclear what model Nano Banana 2 will use initially. Gemini 2.5 Flash remains a possibility, unless Google moves directly to the Gemini 3.0 Pro model, which should also be unveiled soon. Imagen 4 is also a possibility for Nano Banana 2. As for the product name, the model is known as Gempix 2 internally. The report mentions talk of Google releasing multiple Nano Banana 2 variants, including a Nano Banana Pro model.