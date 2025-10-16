Someone Reportedly Used Gemini 3.0 To Make Functional iOS, macOS, And Windows Clones

X user Chetaslua shared the following 92-second clip earlier this week, saying they created it with Gemini 3.0 Pro. The video below received over 3.7 million views at the time of this writing. It shows a virtual Mac booting up to a home screen with a dock at the bottom and the iconic menu at the top. The user can click on apps to open them and then interact with the apps themselves, such as using Safari to browse the web. The apps can be dragged and minimized, just like you would on a Mac screen. Longtime macOS users would realize this isn't actually a Mac, as the icons aren't identical replicas, and the macOS clone has other inconsistencies. It's not a full-fledged operating system. However, Gemini 3.0's ability to clone real products is incredible.

🚨 Gemini 3.0 Pro – ecpt checkpoint Holy shit Guys , i want everyone to see this retweet as much as you can to get this to mainstream , i dont ask for this normally All apps work , apple animation , minimize , tools , browser , and everything literally this is the best we can... pic.twitter.com/GrAlaav80O — Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 13, 2025

The same X user posted a Windows clone, saying they "one-shotted" it using Gemini 3.0 Pro. This time, they shared the prompt to Gemini, which shows the user asking for functional features for a text editor, a terminal app with Python support and code, and a game that can be played. The user also asked the AI to make sure the code can be pasted into a single HTML file and opened in Chrome. The Windows emulation below looks less polished than macOS, but it's impressive nonetheless.

🚨 Gemini 3.0 Pro – ONE SHOTTED I asked it for windows web os as everyone asked me for it and the result is mind blowing , it even has python in terminal and we can play games and run code in it Google really cooked here , source code and prompt in comment box https://t.co/LGISM1DL4e pic.twitter.com/ePuWUy86Nk — Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 14, 2025

The user also created an iPhone 3G simulation, seen before, complete with working apps and interface elements reminiscent of the iPhone's early years.

🚨Gemini 3.0 Pro – One shotted After mac os now Gemini cooked hard with iPhone simulation one shot under 2 min iPhone 3G Simulation , @Liam06972452 done a great job , and in few min i will drop something super cool , waiting for the output from gemini https://t.co/DQzbavdaJ1 pic.twitter.com/J22AUphgBx — Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 15, 2025

On that note, a different user posted a more modern version of iOS, saying Gemini 3.0 created the iOS simulation after a one-line prompt.