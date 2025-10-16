Someone Reportedly Used Gemini 3.0 To Make Functional iOS, macOS, And Windows Clones
Rumors say Google will release Gemini 3.0 on October 22, as the next-generation frontier AI model has been in testing for a while. It's unclear what Gemini 3.0 will have to offer, but it's easy to speculate that the new AI might deliver latency improvements and cost reductions. The new model might also power other Google AI products like Veo, which run on Gemini tech, but that's also mere speculation. What seems to be clear is that some users got a glimpse of Gemini 3.0 during the testing period. One of them allegedly used Gemini 3.0 to clone iOS, macOS, and Windows. They didn't just tell the AI to create images of these products. They had the AI create working virtual operating systems.
If these experiments are real, they tease a Gemini 3.0 feature that's not widely available: the ability to create user interfaces for operating systems, apps, and websites in real-time. As you're about to see, the OS clones offer functionality similar to the real products. You can tap elements on the screen in iOS, open apps, and use them. The same goes for the macOS and Windows clones made with Gemini 3.0. Almost everything on the screen is clickable, resembling a virtual computer. Interestingly, Anthropic released a similar Claude Sonnet 4.5 feature in preview a few weeks ago called Imagine with Claude.
A game-changing feature for AI?
X user Chetaslua shared the following 92-second clip earlier this week, saying they created it with Gemini 3.0 Pro. The video below received over 3.7 million views at the time of this writing. It shows a virtual Mac booting up to a home screen with a dock at the bottom and the iconic menu at the top. The user can click on apps to open them and then interact with the apps themselves, such as using Safari to browse the web. The apps can be dragged and minimized, just like you would on a Mac screen. Longtime macOS users would realize this isn't actually a Mac, as the icons aren't identical replicas, and the macOS clone has other inconsistencies. It's not a full-fledged operating system. However, Gemini 3.0's ability to clone real products is incredible.
🚨 Gemini 3.0 Pro – ecpt checkpoint
Holy shit Guys , i want everyone to see this retweet as much as you can to get this to mainstream , i dont ask for this normally
All apps work , apple animation , minimize , tools , browser , and everything literally this is the best we can... pic.twitter.com/GrAlaav80O
— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 13, 2025
The same X user posted a Windows clone, saying they "one-shotted" it using Gemini 3.0 Pro. This time, they shared the prompt to Gemini, which shows the user asking for functional features for a text editor, a terminal app with Python support and code, and a game that can be played. The user also asked the AI to make sure the code can be pasted into a single HTML file and opened in Chrome. The Windows emulation below looks less polished than macOS, but it's impressive nonetheless.
🚨 Gemini 3.0 Pro – ONE SHOTTED
I asked it for windows web os as everyone asked me for it and the result is mind blowing , it even has python in terminal and we can play games and run code in it
Google really cooked here , source code and prompt in comment box https://t.co/LGISM1DL4e pic.twitter.com/ePuWUy86Nk
— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 14, 2025
The user also created an iPhone 3G simulation, seen before, complete with working apps and interface elements reminiscent of the iPhone's early years.
🚨Gemini 3.0 Pro – One shotted
After mac os now Gemini cooked hard with iPhone simulation one shot under 2 min
iPhone 3G Simulation , @Liam06972452 done a great job , and in few min i will drop something super cool , waiting for the output from gemini https://t.co/DQzbavdaJ1 pic.twitter.com/J22AUphgBx
— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 15, 2025
On that note, a different user posted a more modern version of iOS, saying Gemini 3.0 created the iOS simulation after a one-line prompt.
Gemini 3.0 casually one-shot simulating iOS in a single page web app
1 line prompt
Can't wait to incorporate this power into Blend :) pic.twitter.com/qIOkQx6YQE
— Nima Ghamsari (@NGhamsari) October 14, 2025