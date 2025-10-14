Leak Says Google Might Release The Gemini 3.0 Model On October 22

The same X user who shared the photo above said in a different tweet that he was able to verify Gemini 3.0 launch information, and Google will unveil it before the end of the month. Apparently, Google might roll out the new model to more testers in the near future.

Gemini 3 is very close. We should see announcements before the end of October I'm going off something I was able to verify. — Chris (@chatgpt21) October 14, 2025

It's too early to tell what Gemini 3.0 will offer on top of Google's state-of-the-art Gemini 2.5 Pro model. The usual improvements in latency and cost reduction that come with new model releases are to be expected. Also, Gemini 3.0 should power other AI experiences in Google apps beyond the Gemini chatbot. Gemini 3.0 should also offer improvements in coding, and Google could expand the agentic features of its AIs.

Images posted online in the past few weeks also indicate that Gemini 3.0 will deliver better SVG performance than Gemini 2.5 and other models, though the actual source of the images can't be verified. Separately, Testing Catalog reported a few days ago that Google might release upgrades to other products, mentioning the Veo 3.1 video generation tool and a Nano Banana model powered by Gemini 3.0 Pro. However, this is speculation.

Gemini 3.0 Pro is just INSANE for SVG. Prompt: Make a SVG of a PlayStation 4 controller https://t.co/F10rprPny3 pic.twitter.com/5FYTiCQP9v — can (@cannn064) October 2, 2025

Google made other significant AI announcements in the past few days, including Gemini 2.5 Computer Use, a model that can browse the web by interacting with the user interface like a person, and Gemini Enterprise, a platform featuring some of Google's best AI tools targeting businesses. Interestingly, Gemini Enterprise was unveiled on October 9, the day that appeared in some Gemini 3.0 release date rumors.