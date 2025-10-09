Gemini Enterprise Is Official: Gemini 2.5, Nano Banana, Veo 3, Agents, And More AI Tools For Work
Google Cloud on Thursday announced Gemini Enterprise, which, as the name suggests, is an AI product targeting businesses looking to adopt cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools that can improve workflows across departments with the help of AI agents that can perform automations that require access to internal resources. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian explained during a briefing BGR attended that Gemini Enterprise is "the new front door for AI in the workspace," a more complete product than Agentspace, a Google Cloud product that preceded Gemini Enterprise.
Put differently, Gemini Enterprise will give business users access to all the state-of-the-art Google AI models they might already be using for work or personal matters. The list includes the Gemini 2.5 chatbot, the Nano Banana video generator, and Veo 3 video generator that went viral in the past few months, as well as other well-known Google AI products like the Deep Research and NotebookLM agents.
On top of Gemini-based products you might be familiar with, Gemini Enterprise also introduces new agents for the enterprise environment, including the Code Assist Agent, the Data Science Agent, and the Customer Engagement Suite Agent, and supports third-party agents. Finally, the new platform will support connectors, allowing companies to make their data available to the Gemini Enterprise tools, no matter where that data might be stored.
What can Gemini Enterprise do?
You might have used some of the Gemini-based products listed above that Google released to regular users. You can chat with Gemini, create stunning videos and images with Nano Banana and Veo 3, and study specific topics with Deep Research and NotebookLM. Gemini is also integrated into other Google products, like Gmail and Google Search, and all these products can be used for work purposes, even though accessing company data and connecting to it may be difficult. Gemini Enterprise fixes all that and adds the extra tools mentioned above to help business users make the most of the current capabilities of Gemini.
Google demoed a quick Gemini Enterprise workflow during the presentation, tasking the AI to help plan and execute a Halloween retail campaign for a fictitious company. The entire process took place in an app similar to Gemini where the user can talk to the AI and invoke several agents that are built into the Gemini Enterprise platform, or created by a business using the platform. An AI agent conducted market research to determine trends for this Halloween season and checked the inventory of the company, suggesting the purchase of additional stock for a key product. The AI also emailed store managers for the user, informing them about the new campaign, and then creates visuals with Nano Banana and Veo 3.
How much does it cost?
A demo for a new AI product from the maker itself isn't as good as an actual example from the real world. That's why Google featured Virgin Voyages CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu during the briefing, who detailed his company's experience with Gemini Enterprise. He explained that Google gave Virgin Voyages company-wide access to Gemini Enterprise tools, which the company tested. A marketing expert with no prior training in IT or AI tools used the Gemini Enterprise suite to build an in-house email agent (Email Ellie) to generate marketing materials that could be deployed at scale to promote the company's products. The emails were created in Virgin's own voice and were personalized for specific audiences.
Saverimuttu said Email Ellie delivered measurable improvements to Virgin's campaigns. The marketing team saw campaign creation time drop from 3-6 weeks to 5-10 days. While content production rose by 40%, costs with external agencies dropped by 35%. As for consumers, the email campaigns created with Gemini Enterprise saw increased engagement, with more consumers reading the emails and performing actions. In turn, Virgin sales increased by 28% in July compared to the same period last year. Email Ellie is one of the more than 50 specialized agents the company built with Gemini Enterprise.
Gemini Enterprise will be available everywhere Google Cloud services are sold. Prices start at $30 per seat per month (annual plans) for Gemini Enterprise Standard and Plus editions. Annual plans for Gemini Business start at $21 per seat per month after a 30-day free trial.