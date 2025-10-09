Gemini Enterprise Is Official: Gemini 2.5, Nano Banana, Veo 3, Agents, And More AI Tools For Work

Google Cloud on Thursday announced Gemini Enterprise, which, as the name suggests, is an AI product targeting businesses looking to adopt cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools that can improve workflows across departments with the help of AI agents that can perform automations that require access to internal resources. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian explained during a briefing BGR attended that Gemini Enterprise is "the new front door for AI in the workspace," a more complete product than Agentspace, a Google Cloud product that preceded Gemini Enterprise.

Put differently, Gemini Enterprise will give business users access to all the state-of-the-art Google AI models they might already be using for work or personal matters. The list includes the Gemini 2.5 chatbot, the Nano Banana video generator, and Veo 3 video generator that went viral in the past few months, as well as other well-known Google AI products like the Deep Research and NotebookLM agents.

On top of Gemini-based products you might be familiar with, Gemini Enterprise also introduces new agents for the enterprise environment, including the Code Assist Agent, the Data Science Agent, and the Customer Engagement Suite Agent, and supports third-party agents. Finally, the new platform will support connectors, allowing companies to make their data available to the Gemini Enterprise tools, no matter where that data might be stored.