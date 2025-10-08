Gemini 2.5 Computer Use Is An AI Model That Can Browse The Web Like You Do

Google on Tuesday announced a brand-new AI model called Gemini 2.5 Computer Use, releasing it in preview to developers. If you've been following the AI industry, you might be familiar with the term "computer use" we've been seeing from certain firms, including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. It designates an AI's ability to interact with parts of the computer on behalf of the user. OpenAI's ChatGPT Agent is a good example of that, as it is a model that works on complex prompts inside its own virtual computer, where it can browse the web and perform some actions for the user. Google's Gemini 2.5 Computer Use isn't quite an answer to ChatGPT Agent, but it does have one thing in common. Google's Computer Use can also see and understand web browser user interfaces and perform actions like a human.

Gemini 2.5 Computer Use isn't available to Gemini users who might interact with the chatbot regularly. But it could become an essential technology for future agentic abilities Google is developing for the Gemini chatbot and even Google Search, where AI Mode already supports some agentic features. Computer Use might also be included in future versions of Gemini in Chrome, the AI assistant available to Chrome users. That's just speculation at the time of this writing. For now, Computer Use is ready for testing, with Google's benchmarks indicating the new AI model can be faster and more accurate than alternatives.

Gemini 2.5 Computer Use is available for testing via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. It's also available in Browserbase, where users can tell the AI to play a game of 2048 in the browser and much more, as seen above.