Google Search AI Mode Can Help You Make Dinner Reservations

Google released AI Mode as a Google Search experiment earlier this year in the U.S., bringing a ChatGPT-like experience to its flagship product. Google then made AI Mode available to all Google Search users in the U.S., U.K., and India, plus expanded the capabilities of this AI-centric search feature. On Thursday, Google announced that AI Mode is going global, making the feature available to over 180 countries.

Also, Google announced new features for AI Mode that will make the experience even more useful. AI Mode can help you make dinner reservations, but this agentic AI capability will be available only in the U.S. at first.

Unlike the more controversial AI Overviews feature in Google Search, AI Mode can be more helpful, allowing users to have conversations with Gemini without going to the Gemini app. All you have to do is tap the AI Mode tab in Google Search and start chatting with the AI. This is a more intentional use of AI inside Google Search than AI Overviews, which appear at the top of search results regardless of whether you want AI summaries or not.

The AI Mode experience will roll out to more than 180 new countries and territories, but it will be available in English initially. More languages will be available in the future. Google also said it'll expand the feature to more regions, likely meaning the European Union, which isn't part of this wider rollout.