iOS 26.2 To Complicate Wi-Fi Sharing Between iPhone And Apple Watch In The EU

Earlier this month, Apple confirmed to French publication Numerama that iOS 26.2 will kill an important Apple Watch feature in Europe — the ability to automatically sync Wi-Fi networks between an iPhone and an Apple Watch. This change is due to Apple's ongoing dispute against the European Union's Digital Markets Act legislation, which requires Apple to add several features to comply with the EU – including one regarding interoperability. Starting with iOS 26.2, if an iPhone has to share its Wi-Fi history with an Apple Watch, the company has to allow third-party developers access to the same capabilities.

However, the company's integrated system is completely encrypted, meaning that Wi-Fi data shared is private. Under the new legislation, this data wouldn't be encrypted anymore, so the company decided to ditch the feature entirely to avoid third-party developers from getting access to users' Wi-Fi locations and creating new profiles to target them with more ads. That said, here's how syncing Wi-Fi between the iPhone and the iPad will work starting with watchOS 26.2 and iOS 26.2 in Europe.