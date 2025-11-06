iOS 26.2 To Kill A Key Feature For Apple Watch Users In Europe

With Apple set to remove this key Apple Watch feature for EU users, the company has been reportedly working on other interoperability features that will be available for European users. For example, iOS 26.1 beta code revealed that the company is working to implement third-party smartwatch notifications from the iPhone, making these devices more compatible with Apple's iPhones.

Besides that, another report suggests that AirDrop might get a security PIN whenever users start a connection with a user. This could be a way for Apple to avoid opening up the AirDrop technology to other companies, which it says might put user data at risk. Still, the company has other features it might need to implement in iOS 26 and iOS 27 to appease the European Commission.

Last May, Apple filed an appeal against interoperability rules in the EU. However, a final decision hasn't been reached yet, and the company keeps saying it could continue to limit features in the region to protect itself and its users.