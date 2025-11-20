Why The M4 MacBook Air Is The Smarter Black Friday Buy Over The M1
For most of the past five years, the M1 MacBook Air has been the obvious choice for most users upgrading from an Intel Mac. Impressive battery life, fast performance, and most importantly: reliable. While the M2 MacBook Air brought a redesign and the M3 option a small spec bump, the M1 version continued to be the main MacBook to get thanks to its low price.
This Black Friday will be no different, as customers might find this laptop for as little as $600. However, there are a few more things to consider before buying this model in late 2025. For example, the M1 model available on marketplaces offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which has become too little for the current AI and multitasking tasks most users do every day. In addition, Apple continues to offer an outdated design and poor webcam. This is why this Black Friday, you should get the M4 MacBook Air instead.
The M4 MacBook Air might be Apple's best deal right now
With deals expected for around $750, the M4 MacBook Air is going to be priced $150 over the M1 model. However, customers will get an all-new design, a way more powerful processor, and a base 16GB of RAM, which has become the new standard for handling multitasking and AI features. Not only that, but you also avoid buying a computer that might start losing features soon.
Even though the M1 MacBook models are still great computers, Apple will likely start to prioritize features for newer Macs, as macOS 27 may focus only on Apple Silicon computers, and macOS Tahoe is the end of the line for Intel Macs.
That said, if you're in the market for a new MacBook this Black Friday, getting the M4 MacBook Air might be the safest choice. Especially now that Apple released the M5 MacBook Pro, but the Air version is still a few months away.