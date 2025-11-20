This 'Perfect' USB Gadget Gift Is 27% Off At Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means it's time for a massive influx of deals to crash the internet. It's not always easy spotting a great deal, but fortunately that's why we're here to make sure that your shopping doesn't just go smoothly this season, but you're getting gifts that are actually worth the money. For those looking at their shopping lists having no idea where to start, this cool gadget currently on sale at Amazon may be just what you need.
If you're not sure what to get someone, then the Penkou Portable Neck Fan can be the perfect gift you may not have known existed. It's a small and portable device one can place around their neck to keep themselves cool, and it provides some rather helpful options and features. Thanks to this deal on Amazon, you can save 27% off the typical $34.99 price tag, making this a pretty sweet choice for anyone getting a head start on their holiday shopping.
We've got experience with strange USB gadgets that are actually useful, and while this portable fan might look a bit peculiar, folks may be singing a different tune once it begins cooling them down. Not only can it be a great accessory for those that actively work outside during the summer months, it can also be great for the fitness experts in your life that are constantly chasing a sweat.
Beat the heat with this portable fan
With researchers inventing new tiles that can keep buildings cool without relying on electricity and Google adding extreme heat alert announcements to Search a while ago, even the experts are looking for ways to stay cool. So if you know someone that's always complaining about how hot it is outside, the Penkou Portable Neck Fan on Amazon may be exactly what they need this holiday season.
This portable fan features three different adjustable speeds thanks to its 60 twin-turbine fan blades. Additionally, the 72 wind outlets allow for 360-degree "omnidirectional" cooling, and weighing in at 8.8 ounces, the device is lightweight enough to carry around your neck for long periods of time. In terms of battery life, Penkou touts that the 4000mAh battery can provide three separate 16-hour cooling sessions, though this will depend on the fan speed. Nonetheless, the device charges via USB-C and includes a cable, so it won't be too hard finding adequate charging.
At the time of this writing, the Penkou Portable Neck Fan has a 4.3-star rating and close to 13,000 reviews on Amazon. Customers appreciate the device's long battery life and lightweight design, but some do note that the device can be loud when used on its highest setting. Nonetheless, this product can be a great choice for anyone on your list who could use some time to cool down. However, be aware that this is a Black Friday Deal on Amazon, so it may not last long.