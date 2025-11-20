Some Android Phone Owners Can Finally Use Apple AirDrop - Here's How

Sharing images and videos between iPhone and Android hasn't always been easy. Sure, you can text back and forth, or even send the files over WhatsApp, Discord, or other online messaging apps. But services like Quick Share and AirDrop — which are built directly into the phones themselves — offer a more secure way to share the memories that you hold so dear. Up until now, though, neither of those services worked well with each other. Google is looking to change that.

The new change, which allows Android and iPhone users to share files more seamlessly, will now let Quick Share and AirDrop to work with each other, Google announced in a new post on The Keyword blog. This means Android users can more easily and securely share their videos and photos with others even if they are using an iPhone. There is a little bit of a catch, though, as the feature is only rolling out to Pixel 10 users first. That said, Google does plan to bring it to other Android phones in the future.

For Pixel 10 owners who want to Quick Share with an Apple user, first ask the iPhone, iPad, or macOS user to open AirDrop settings and select Everyone for 10 Minutes. Next, tap the Share button on the content and then tap Quick Share. Select the iPhone, iPad, or macOS device from the list, then wait for the other user to hit Accept.