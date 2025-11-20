Some Android Phone Owners Can Finally Use Apple AirDrop - Here's How
Sharing images and videos between iPhone and Android hasn't always been easy. Sure, you can text back and forth, or even send the files over WhatsApp, Discord, or other online messaging apps. But services like Quick Share and AirDrop — which are built directly into the phones themselves — offer a more secure way to share the memories that you hold so dear. Up until now, though, neither of those services worked well with each other. Google is looking to change that.
The new change, which allows Android and iPhone users to share files more seamlessly, will now let Quick Share and AirDrop to work with each other, Google announced in a new post on The Keyword blog. This means Android users can more easily and securely share their videos and photos with others even if they are using an iPhone. There is a little bit of a catch, though, as the feature is only rolling out to Pixel 10 users first. That said, Google does plan to bring it to other Android phones in the future.
For Pixel 10 owners who want to Quick Share with an Apple user, first ask the iPhone, iPad, or macOS user to open AirDrop settings and select Everyone for 10 Minutes. Next, tap the Share button on the content and then tap Quick Share. Select the iPhone, iPad, or macOS device from the list, then wait for the other user to hit Accept.
Why Quick Share and AirDrop compatibility matters
Cross-OS compatibility is a huge boon for consumers. Not only does it takes away the pain of being locked into one ecosystem, but it makes communicating with others easier, no matter what type of device they have. Google says that having the two operating systems work together has been a huge component of its advancements for Android, including its push for RCS integration on iPhones and the ability to detect unknown trackers.
Google also says that its update to Quick Share has been built with security in mind, with the team looking at internal security reviews for both design and privacy, as well as threat models that could help determine where vulnerabilities might exist. It's also built on Rust, which Google says is recognized by the NSA and CISA as the "industry benchmark for building secure systems." Apple also plans to make AirDrop more secure in future iOS 26 updates, which should help ensure file sharing remains private for all users involved.