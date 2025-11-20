Amazon And Home Depot Are About To Face A Major Consumer Boycott - Here's Why

The group "We Ain't Buying It" is organizing a boycott of select companies, including Amazon and The Home Depot, from November 27 (Thanksgiving Day) through Cyber Monday on December 1. The group is targeting companies that have "caved to the administration's policies," according to its website. The exact nature of how each company supposedly bent the knee to the current administration differs.

Amazon, a company that has already started its Black Friday deals, is being boycotted because it allegedly holds a monopoly that "contributes to dangerous working conditions for its employees and drivers," and because CEO Jeff Bezos donated $1 million to the current administration to supposedly secure tax cuts. Bezos has also gushed about President Trump on more than one occasion.

The Home Depot is on the boycott list for a very different reason. "We Ain't Buying It" accused The Home Depot of "allowing ICE agents to illegally detain and kidnap laborers from their stores," resulting in laborers having trouble finding work. Target is the third and final company in the group's crosshairs as a result of the company rolling back DEI initiatives and removing LGBTQ+ products from its stores.