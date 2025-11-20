Amazon And Home Depot Are About To Face A Major Consumer Boycott - Here's Why
The group "We Ain't Buying It" is organizing a boycott of select companies, including Amazon and The Home Depot, from November 27 (Thanksgiving Day) through Cyber Monday on December 1. The group is targeting companies that have "caved to the administration's policies," according to its website. The exact nature of how each company supposedly bent the knee to the current administration differs.
Amazon, a company that has already started its Black Friday deals, is being boycotted because it allegedly holds a monopoly that "contributes to dangerous working conditions for its employees and drivers," and because CEO Jeff Bezos donated $1 million to the current administration to supposedly secure tax cuts. Bezos has also gushed about President Trump on more than one occasion.
The Home Depot is on the boycott list for a very different reason. "We Ain't Buying It" accused The Home Depot of "allowing ICE agents to illegally detain and kidnap laborers from their stores," resulting in laborers having trouble finding work. Target is the third and final company in the group's crosshairs as a result of the company rolling back DEI initiatives and removing LGBTQ+ products from its stores.
It could make an impact
There's no secret as to why the boycott is happening when it is. Sales around this time of year make up for almost 20% of a company's annual sales, according to the organization. That could be even higher this year, as the National Retail Federation found that the number of customers planning to do a majority of their holiday shopping during Thanksgiving weekend shot up from 59% last year to 63% in 2025. Even a small drop in this number could catch the attention of the companies and force action. The boycott, however, is not telling you to keep your wallet in your pocket the entire week.
On Thanksgiving, boycott participants are instructed not to buy anything and instead spend time with their family. On Saturday, participants are instructed to shop local, including stores owned by people of color or immigrants. Sunday is then a day to circulate money among one another, while on Cyber Monday, participants are instructed to hold firm and not support the three major retailers listed.
If you are interested in participating in the event or just want to learn more about it, you'll want to check out the group's Partner Toolkit. Here you can find a sign-on sheet if you wish to participate, as well as a social media toolkit that generates posts for you about the boycott to help spread the word.