This Free AI Model Might Be Faster Than ChatGPT-5 - Here's How You Can Use It

Earlier this year, Chinese startup DeepSeek made headlines by offering its free AI model DeepSeek-R1 that claimed to match ChatGPT-level performance. Now, Moonshot AI, another Chinese startup, has launched its Kimi K2 Reasoning model, claiming it outperforms OpenAI's GPT-5 and Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4.5 on key benchmarks. Kimi K2 surpasses both GPT-5 and Claude 4.5 on BrowseComp and Seal-O. These benchmarks are used to evaluate the reasoning and browsing abilities of AI agents. Kimi K2, however, trails against the two when tested for coding on some benchmarks. The open-source model is free for users versus ChatGPT Plus and Claude, which charge around $20 per month for premium tiers.

Kimi K2 is a large language model (LLM) trained on around 1 trillion parameters but is designed to use them efficiently. It has a Mixture-of-Experts design, which means only a certain number of parameters are used to process and respond to prompts. Kimi K2 uses only 32 billion activated parameters at a time, due to which it is fast but cheaper to run. On the other hand, dense models like GPT‑5 and Claude Sonnet 4.5 use far more parameters to process prompts, which improves peak performance but usually increases computation, latency, and cost.

After DeepSeek, Alibaba-backed Moonshot is another China-based AI startup that has developed its large language model for far less than their U.S. competitors. According to CNBC, Moonshot trained Kimi K2 for about $4.6 million. Unlike other popular large language models, Kimi K2 isn't mainstream yet, but there are multiple ways through which you can access it.