Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7's Use Of AI Has US Congressman Worried

As generative AI gradually becomes more prolific, picking up features like website creation and coding assistance, it has started to penetrate into what was previously the exclusive realm of human creatives, such as the finer elements of video game development. For example, earlier this year, Nvidia debuted a system that would use GenAI to create humanlike NPCs games like "PUBG." A particularly prolific recent example of this is the large amount of GenAI-created artwork that has been spotted by players in the newly-released "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7," which Activision Blizzard did eventually admit to following public outcry.

The presence of GenAI art in such a major release has some worried that human workers are being gradually cut out of this massive business sector, including United States Congressman Ro Khanna. On his personal X, formerly Twitter account, California Congressman Khanna responded to a tweet highlighting the presence of GenAI artwork within "Black Ops 7's" core assets, particularly the game's calling cards, posters, and reward icons.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 uses a large amount of AI-generated artwork across core assets (calling cards, posters, reward icons) instead of human-crafted art—despite being a major blockbuster title charging full price. pic.twitter.com/vGbtG8NYM7 — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) November 14, 2025

"We need regulations that prevent companies from using AI to eliminate jobs to extract greater profits," Congressman Khanna wrote. "Artists at these companies need to have a say in how AI is deployed. They should share in the profits. And there should be a tax on mass displacement."