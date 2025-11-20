Gemini Can Now Tell You If An Image Was Made With AI

The option is rolling out as an evolution of Google's previously released SynthID Detector, which the company debuted earlier this year. SynthID is a digital watermark that is added to images, videos, and even audio and text that was generated with AI. The watermark has been added to several systems, even coming to Gemini itself, and Google's detector system can easily discover whether these hidden watermarks are present in the images that you upload to Gemini.

The new detector is available as one of the connected apps that you can bring directly into Gemini, allowing you to upload a photo and then tag @SynthID in the chatbot to check if something is AI-generated. Unlike traditional watermarks — which appear visually in the image — SynthID hides the watermark in the image's metadata, making it harder to wipe out entirely.

This means that the AI detector can look for pieces of the watermark, and will even note around how much it was found in the piece. So, if an image was edited using AI, then the watermark might only appear in the edited content. Of course, the downside here is that not everyone is using SynthID. Thankfully, Google is working on getting more partners to adopt it.