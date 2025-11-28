Why Microsoft Discontinued Internet Explorer After Almost 30 Years

Nearly three decades after the launch of Internet Explorer, or 27 years to be precise, Microsoft discontinued this classic browser to focus on Microsoft Edge. The company announced the end of Internet Explorer's support cycle in 2021 and retired the desktop application in June 2022, with IE 11 being its last version.

Internet Explorer was notoriously plagued with software problems and performance issues throughout its entire lifecycle, but gained a particularly negative reputation for its lack of support for modern web features. It just couldn't keep up with some of the newer browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, or even Apple's Safari, which is partly why it was discontinued. Microsoft Edge, the newest browser from the company, launched in 2015 with Windows 10 and received a Chromium-based upgrade in 2020.

Despite that, Internet Explorer still lingered on Windows, and the company started automatically removing it from some computers through a Microsoft Edge update. In some cases, where IE is still accessible, Microsoft will redirect users to Edge, ensuring they can access a "supported and more secure Microsoft browser." If you still want the Internet Explorer features in Edge, the backwards compatibility IE mode will be supported "through at least 2029." Microsoft also says it will provide a notice up to one year in advance if it retires the IE mode sooner.