This Autonomous Submarine Is At The Center Of Naval Warfare's Biggest Change In Decades

It's an interesting thought that certain aspects of future warfare may not include the loss of human life as autonomous systems battle it out over air and sea. Air drones are fairly common, but wait, sea? That's right. The Indonesian Navy recently tested an autonomous submarine, called KSOT or Kapal Selam Otomatis Tanpa Awak, by firing a torpedo. The torpedo in question was a 324 mm "Piranha" fired from a launch tube that was mounted externally on the submarine. The torpedo was actually placed using a land-based mobile crane, and after being loaded, the submarine moved further out to sea to test the launch.

The submarine — made by Indonesia-based shipbuilder PT Pal — is equipped with sonar and torpedo launch capabilities, which is standard for military-based submarines, but what's unique, is that it includes autonomous capabilities, plus it's fast, efficient, and possibly stealthy. The communications or control systems of the sub can be remotely connected with command centers located on Indonesian Navy warships. While KSOT was originally unveiled in August, this test is significant because it confirms the technology could be used in battle, as it's able to fire torpedoes. Although, the fact that the Indonesian Navy had to manually load the torpedo is also relevant. Furthermore, the submarine remained only partially submerged during the entire test, and never disappeared fully under the surface. Still, the idea is to have an autonomous vessel and that alone could change naval warfare beyond anything we've ever seen.

Ukraine also unveiled a similar naval drone called 'Sea Baby,' expanding on its success using naval drones against Russia in the Black Sea. That also helps to highlight the capabilities of the technology and what it can achieve on a grand scale. Future wars may be fought with mostly robots and drones.