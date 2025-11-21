Amazon Users 'Love' This Samsung Android Tablet Now Just $160 - Over 50% Off
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Saving money on electronics is a pretty sweet feeling. While buying the latest and greatest tech the moment it launches may give you something to brag about to your friends, going with a slightly older model or waiting patiently for a big sale still gets you access to some solid hardware without feeling like your wallet was stolen. Fortunately, Amazon has you covered on the latter with a deal on a tablet that delivers on features without attacking your pocketbook.
Right now, you can save a sizable 52% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, bringing the typical $329.99 price down to $159.99. This mid-range tablet was originally announced while everyone was waiting for a new iPad, and the features it offers are going to make it a great choice for artists, gamers, and even professionals. It also comes in two unique color options — Chiffon Pink or Mint — so it's got style and substance.
This offer is a Black Friday Deal on Amazon, so don't expect it to last long. Whether you're in the market for a new tablet for yourself or someone else, the S6 Lite has plenty to offer for such a low price. Just remember that if you get it for yourself, there are plenty of things you can do with your old Android tablet. Let's take a quick look at what makes this deal worth your money.
Save 52% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 native resolution, which is great for streaming all the best TV shows, but the included Dolby Atmos surround sound also makes this a decent choice for mobile gaming. For work, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also includes Samsung DeX support, allowing you to use the tablet more like a PC. This includes capabilities like opening multiple windows, dragging and dropping attachments into emails, right-click functionality, and more.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also includes the S Pen, allowing you to take notes, write on documents, and even edit videos and photos directly on the screen. Other specifications include the Samsung Exynos 1280 processor, 64GB of storage with a microSD slot for up to 1TB expandable storage, and 4GB of RAM to keep apps running smoothly. Additionally, the 7,040 mAh battery offers up to 14 hours of use on a single charge, and the 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and 5-megapixel front facing camera are great for taking photos or making video calls.
On Amazon, the S6 Galaxy Tab currently has a 4.5-star rating and over 3,200 reviews. Customers appreciate the tablet for its clear and bright display, long-lasting battery life, and lightweight design. Folks find it to be an excellent tablet for drawing thanks to the S Pen, while some simply use it to mark up PDFs. Considering the deal essentially acts as a buy one get one offer, this may just be too good to pass up.