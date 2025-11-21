Amazon Users 'Love' This Samsung Android Tablet Now Just $160 - Over 50% Off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Saving money on electronics is a pretty sweet feeling. While buying the latest and greatest tech the moment it launches may give you something to brag about to your friends, going with a slightly older model or waiting patiently for a big sale still gets you access to some solid hardware without feeling like your wallet was stolen. Fortunately, Amazon has you covered on the latter with a deal on a tablet that delivers on features without attacking your pocketbook.

Right now, you can save a sizable 52% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, bringing the typical $329.99 price down to $159.99. This mid-range tablet was originally announced while everyone was waiting for a new iPad, and the features it offers are going to make it a great choice for artists, gamers, and even professionals. It also comes in two unique color options — Chiffon Pink or Mint — so it's got style and substance.

This offer is a Black Friday Deal on Amazon, so don't expect it to last long. Whether you're in the market for a new tablet for yourself or someone else, the S6 Lite has plenty to offer for such a low price. Just remember that if you get it for yourself, there are plenty of things you can do with your old Android tablet. Let's take a quick look at what makes this deal worth your money.