Tim Cook May Not Be Leaving Apple As Soon As You Think

Last week, a report from the Financial Times relayed that Apple CEO Tim Cook was preparing to step down sometime in early 2026. Not only that, but the report added that Apple executive John Ternus was already expected to fill Cook's shoes. Barely a week later, a report from Mark Gurman over at Bloomberg relays that news of Cook's imminent departure from Apple is likely premature. Gurman writes that he would be shocked if Cook stepped away from Apple during the first half of 2026. So while a succession plan is likely already in place, Cook — should he choose to step down — will remain at the helm of Apple for another 8 months at the very least.

What's more, Gurman says that the Financial Times report was simply false, which is to say that it's entirely possible Cook stays on as CEO beyond 2026. It certainly makes sense to speculate about Cook's retirement, especially given that he is currently 65. Still, with Apple currently firing on all cylinders and with the stock price at an all-time high, there's no pressing need for Cook to step away from Apple anytime soon.