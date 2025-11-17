Tim Cook May Step Down As CEO Of Apple As Early As Next Year

A bombshell new report from the Financial Times relays that Tim Cook may step down from the CEO position at Apple as early as next year. As a result, Apple's succession planning remains in full swing as the company eyes potential successors for the CEO position.

The frontrunner for the lead position at Apple is reportedly John Ternus, currently the company's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. Ternus is a longtime Apple veteran who joined Apple's vaunted Product Design team back in 2001. During his tenure at Apple, Ternus has helped to oversee hardware engineering across several product lines, including the iPad, iPhone, and AirPods. Ternus' bio on Apple's leadership page also notes that he was a "key leader in the ongoing transition of the Mac to Apple silicon." Interestingly enough, Cook, before he assumed the CEO role at Apple, was incredibly instrumental in transitioning the Mac from PowerPC processors to Intel chips.

All that said, no final decision about Tim Cook's successor has been made just yet. The report notes that an announcement might be made sometime in early 2026, with the idea being that this would provide Cook's successor with enough time to get things settled ahead of WWDC in June and the all-important iPhone release in September.