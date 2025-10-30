Apple's iPhone Sales And Services Business Are Poised For More Impressive Growth

It's hard to overstate Apple's recent earnings report. Suffice it to say, it was impressive from all angles. When the dust settled, Apple posted $102.5 billion in revenue, representing a new Q4 record. What's more, Apple for the fiscal year reported a whopping $416 billion in revenue, which itself is another all-time record. And though naysayers may point out that iPhone revenue was slightly below analyst expectations, Tim Cook during Apple's earnings conference call said that both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 experienced supply shortages during the September quarter. In other words, any shortfall in projected iPhone revenue had more to do with a lack of supply than lower-than-expected demand.

Looking ahead, iPhone revenue growth is expected to rise significantly. Specifically, Cook said that Apple expects iPhone revenue for the upcoming December quarter to jump by at least 10%. If Cook's prediction pans out, Apple's upcoming quarter will be the most profitable quarter in company history. Diving a bit deeper, note that the iPhone during the holiday quarter last year generated $69.1 billion in revenue. Assuming a 10-15% increase, iPhone-based revenue for the current holiday quarter will fall somewhere in the range of $76 billion and $79 billion. That's an astounding projection, all the more so because Cook doesn't typically issue specific revenue predictions for the iPhone. It stands to reason that Cook is quite confident about upcoming iPhone sales.

Cook also confirmed that Apple's next-gen version of Siri remains on track to launch early next year. Incidentally, a report from last week claims that some Apple engineers are worried that it may not live up to expectations.