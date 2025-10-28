Apple's Services Division Is On Track To Earn More Money Than Tesla, Pepsi, And Disney

A couple of years ago, analysts warned that Apple was too reliant on the iPhone. At the time, the device accounted for more than 50% of Apple's revenue. Analysts were of the mind that if too much of Apple's revenue was tied to the iPhone, the company would be dangerously vulnerable to a slowdown in smartphone sales. Even one single product mishap could potentially send Apple's shares on a downward spiral. But Apple, to its credit, diversified its revenue streams quite impressively. Product-wise, the company's iPad, Mac, and wearables divisions account for nearly 25% of Apple's revenue in a given quarter.

But the real star is Apple's services business, a segment that encompasses revenue from the App Store, Apple Pay, Apple TV subscriptions, AppleCare coverage, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music. Altogether, Apple's services division has grown tremendously over the past few years. During Apple's most recent quarter, revenue from its services division reached $27.4 billion. As a point of comparison, Apple's services business in 2021 generated $5.2 billion in revenue. That's an impressive 426% increase over four years. What's more, the margins on Apple's services are markedly higher than the margins on the company's hardware.

Later this week, Apple will report its earnings for the recent September quarter. The Financial Times notes that if analyst projections for the quarter are accurate, Apple's services business during the most recent fiscal year will have generated more than $108.6 billion in revenue. This would also mark the first time Apple's services business eclipses the $100 billion threshold in a 12-month timeframe. To help put the figure into context, Apple's services business, by itself, is on pace to generate more annual revenue than companies like Tesla, Disney, and Pepsi, which generate $97.6 billion, $91.3 billion, and $91.8 billion in annual revenue, respectively.