Apple TV Could Get A Major Boost By Acquiring Warner Bros. Content

After becoming Formula 1's official streaming partner in the U.S. starting with the 2026 season, it seems Apple might be in the market for even more acquisitions. According to Bloomberg, Apple might be interested in buying Warner Bros. Discovery's catalog of content. Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the largest media groups in the world — which owns HBO, Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, and more — is accepting bids for selling its content rights to other groups.

As of now, Paramount has made a $2.1 billion offer to Warner investors, but it was reportedly rejected for being too low. Warner's board has launched a strategic review of its options as other companies have shared interest in acquiring either the whole company or the Warner Bros. Streaming & Studios business. Netflix, Comcast, Amazon, and Apple are among the companies that have expressed interest in buying its huge catalog of content.