Apple TV Could Get A Major Boost By Acquiring Warner Bros. Content
After becoming Formula 1's official streaming partner in the U.S. starting with the 2026 season, it seems Apple might be in the market for even more acquisitions. According to Bloomberg, Apple might be interested in buying Warner Bros. Discovery's catalog of content. Warner Bros. Discovery, one of the largest media groups in the world — which owns HBO, Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, and more — is accepting bids for selling its content rights to other groups.
As of now, Paramount has made a $2.1 billion offer to Warner investors, but it was reportedly rejected for being too low. Warner's board has launched a strategic review of its options as other companies have shared interest in acquiring either the whole company or the Warner Bros. Streaming & Studios business. Netflix, Comcast, Amazon, and Apple are among the companies that have expressed interest in buying its huge catalog of content.
Is Apple TV Max happening?
While Apple didn't comment on a possible acquisition, which could be as expensive or even more so than its Beats deal a decade ago, the company's services chief Eddy Cue responded on "The Town" podcast to a question about Apple possibly buying other media companies: "I never say no to anything in the future, but it's not our approach. We like building things, we like doing things ourselves and creating them, and we think that's how we can really stand out and do unique things."
With that in mind, Apple seemingly wants to continue to focus on growing its Apple TV library by making its own original content. However, it hasn't ruled out the possibility of closing a bigger deal. For example, the company recently partnered with Peacock to offer a bundle of these two services at a discounted price. That said, this could be yet another indicator that Apple wants to significantly expand its media presence by partnering with other players.