Apple Posts Monster Earnings As Q4 Revenue Hits Record-Breaking $102.5 Billion

For the quarter, revenue from iPhone sales came in at $49 billion. That's slightly less than what analysts were expecting, but certainly higher than the $46.2 billion the company reported during last year's September quarter. Bear in mind that the iPhone 17 was released on September 19, which is to say that it was only available for a little more than a week during the quarter. Per usual, we'll have a more complete picture regarding the popularity of Apple's iPhone 17 lineup when the company releases its earnings for the December quarter in a few months.

Looking at other Apple products, the Mac and iPad generated $8.7 billion and $6.9 billion for the quarter, respectively. During the September quarter last year, the Mac generated revenue of $7.7 billion while iPad-based revenue came in at $6.9 billion. Revenue from Apple's Wearables, Home and Accessories category — which includes the Apple Watch — came in at $9.01 billion, slightly down from $9.04 billion last year.

And last but not least, Apple's ever-growing Services division continues to impress. During the quarter gone by, revenue from Apple's array of services contributed $28.75 billion to the company's bottom line. That's about 15% higher than the $24.9 billion the company posted last year during the same quarter.