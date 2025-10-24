Forget The iPhone 17 Pro - The Standard iPhone 17 Is Still Sold Out

We're seven weeks out from when iPhone 17 preorders started on September 12, and Apple still hasn't caught up with demand (though the iPhone Air is far more easily available than Apple would like). BGR has tracked iPhone 17 delivery times every Friday since September 12, following the stock fluctuations in key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. Unlike previous years, it's not just the newest Pro and Pro Max models that see prolonged delivery times. The standard iPhone 17, with its affordable price and Pro-grade specs, has been a massive hit with consumers.

Seven weeks after preorders started, the base iPhone 17 model is sold out in various markets, with shipping delays holding at 2-3 weeks for all color and storage combinations. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also sold out online in some countries, although others have caught up with demand. iPhone 17 Pro availability also worsened compared to last week in France and the U.K., but improved in the U.S. The only iPhone Air stock constraints appear to be in China. Interestingly, Japan is the only country of the ones we've been tracking where all four 2025 iPhones are available to buy online with no shipping delays.

Our findings align with what analysts have been saying for the better part of October. The three iPhone 17 versions are popular with consumers around the world, while the Air is selling poorly in most markets except China. Just this week, reports highlighted the strong sales of the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the U.S. and the standard iPhone 17's popularity in China in the first 10 days of sales, while other stories noted that Apple will dramatically reduce iPhone Air production.