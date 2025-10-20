iPhone 17 Outsells The iPhone 16 In Key Markets In The First 10 Days – Counterpoint Research

iPhone 17 supply remains constrained in various markets, even five weeks after Apple started selling the new handsets. We have been tracking delivery estimates in several markets every Friday, and our latest report shows that the entire iPhone 17 series faces delivery delays of up to three weeks, depending on the region. The iPhone Air is sold out in China, where sales began only on October 17. A Counterpoint Research report on Sunday further highlighted the strong performance of the 2025 iPhones in two key markets, with the research firm saying the iPhone 17 series far outpaces iPhone 16 sales in China and the U.S. in the first 10 days of availability.

Counterpoint Research says the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone Air, has outsold the iPhone 16 series by 14% in China and the U.S. Even the iPhone Air has done well, selling better than the iPhone 16 Plus during the first 10 days. Reports last week suggested that Apple decided to cut iPhone Air production and boost production for the other three models. Counterpoint Research notes that the standard iPhone 17 has been the major driver, highlighting its performance in China. The iPhone 17 Pro Max saw the strongest demand in the U.S., where carriers are offering better trade-in deals to lure customers to upgrade.