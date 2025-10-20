iPhone 17 Outsells The iPhone 16 In Key Markets In The First 10 Days – Counterpoint Research
iPhone 17 supply remains constrained in various markets, even five weeks after Apple started selling the new handsets. We have been tracking delivery estimates in several markets every Friday, and our latest report shows that the entire iPhone 17 series faces delivery delays of up to three weeks, depending on the region. The iPhone Air is sold out in China, where sales began only on October 17. A Counterpoint Research report on Sunday further highlighted the strong performance of the 2025 iPhones in two key markets, with the research firm saying the iPhone 17 series far outpaces iPhone 16 sales in China and the U.S. in the first 10 days of availability.
Counterpoint Research says the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone Air, has outsold the iPhone 16 series by 14% in China and the U.S. Even the iPhone Air has done well, selling better than the iPhone 16 Plus during the first 10 days. Reports last week suggested that Apple decided to cut iPhone Air production and boost production for the other three models. Counterpoint Research notes that the standard iPhone 17 has been the major driver, highlighting its performance in China. The iPhone 17 Pro Max saw the strongest demand in the U.S., where carriers are offering better trade-in deals to lure customers to upgrade.
The cheapest iPhone 17 is a hit
We've previously highlighted that the standard iPhone 17 offers the best value for money this year, and the sales prove it. The cheapest new iPhone is almost as good as the iPhone 17 Pro, while starting at the same $799 price as its predecessor. Counterpoint Research's report indicates the base iPhone 17 model hasn't gone unnoticed, especially in China. Sales of the standard iPhone 17 nearly doubled in China compared to the iPhone 16. The numbers increased by 31% for China and the U.S. combined, according to the research firm. The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, sold 12% more units than their predecessors during the first 10 days in the two markets.
"The base model iPhone 17 is very compelling to consumers, offering great value for money," Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang said. "A better chip, improved display, higher base storage, selfie camera upgrade – all for the same price as last year's iPhone 16. Buying this device is a no-brainer, especially when you throw channel discounts and coupons into the mix. Simply put, it provides extremely good value for money, and Chinese consumers are rewarding Apple for that." The iPhone Air sold slightly better than the iPhone 16 Plus during the same period — even while being unavailable in China. Counterpoint Research says the iPhone Air launch is "a big milestone for Apple and more broadly for eSIM." However, the research firm thinks the iPhone Air will remain a niche product, given the strong competition from the standard iPhone 17.