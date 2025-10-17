Apple Cuts iPhone Air Production As Users Flock To Other Models

To be honest, Apple reducing iPhone Air production isn't terribly surprising. While the device is impressively light and feels great in hand, the value proposition offered by the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models is simply hard to beat. Indeed, many have said that this year's iPhone 17 is the best entry-level iPhone in years. As an illustrative example, battery life (as measured by video playback) on the iPhone 16 was a modest 2 hours more than on the iPhone 15. The iPhone 17, meanwhile, supports up to 30 hours of video playback compared to the iPhone 16, which supports 22 hours of video playback. That's a significant jump.

Speaking to the popularity of the iPhone 17, shipping estimates for some configurations are still stuck at 2-3 weeks across the U.S., the U.K., France, Switzerland, China, and Japan. If you want to get an iPhone 17 as quickly as possible, you're better off going with the 256GB model, as the 512GB model appears to be in short supply.

It's also worth noting that preorders for the iPhone 17 in China this year reportedly broke records. Further, iPhone 17 preorders in China during the first few minutes of availability reportedly surpassed iPhone 16 preorder volume in its first 24 hours of availability. Apple famously doesn't break out iPhone sales data by model type, but we'll likely get additional information from the company when it holds its quarterly earnings conference call later this month.