Apple's Foldable iPhone Might Be Delayed Till 2027, Report Claims

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year, with most reports suggesting the folding handset will be part of the iPhone 18 series due in September 2026. However, Korean news outlet The Elec says the foldable iPhone launch might be pushed back to 2027, as Apple has yet to finalize the design and specifications of key components, like the hinge. The report notes the information comes from a Mizuho Securities report released earlier this week.

The Japanese analysts claim that mass-producing a foldable iPhone in the third quarter of 2026 for a September release might be difficult, considering Apple has not finalized the design of key parts. Mizuho Securities noted that the expected volume of panel production for the foldable phone has been revised down from 13 million units to 11 million, and then to 9 million. The analysts believe that even if Apple manages to launch a foldable iPhone on time next year, it won't be able to mass-produce more than 5-7 million units in 2026.