iPhone 17 Is Still Sold Out Online, And The iPhone Air Is Sold Out In China

iPhone Air preorders opened in China on Friday after Apple received regulatory approval to commercialize the ultra-thin handset in the region. The iPhone Air sold out within hours, South China Morning Post reports, which hasn't happened elsewhere. The iPhone Air is the only model in the 2025 series not to have sold out in the U.S. and other international markets at launch. The iPhone 17 Pro Max was the first handset to go out of stock on September 12th, and supply has been constrained ever since. The iPhone 17 Pro and standard iPhone 17 sold out over the first preorder weekend in the U.S. and international markets.

Several reports have pointed out this year's new iPhones are selling better than the iPhone 16 series. High demand for the standard iPhone 17 is a notable development, as stock for the cheapest model is also constrained. An analysis from Mizuho Securities (via The Elec) this week also highlighted the stronger sale, adding that Apple will produce 94 million new iPhones this year, or 6 million more than the analysts' original projection.

That said, it's unclear when Apple will catch up with demand. BGR has been tracking iPhone 17 and iPhone Air stock since launch, and the handsets have been consistently out of stock. Some markets in Europe saw improved shipping estimates in recent weeks, but our latest checks show the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 remain hard to find online in multiple markets. Delivery estimates of up to 2-3 weeks are to be expected for some models.