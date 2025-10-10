Is The iPhone 17 Pro Max Still Sold Out? Here's How Much Longer You'll Be Waiting

The iPhone 17 Pro Max was the first new iPhone model to sell out when preorders went live on September 12. Apple ran out of iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 stock a few days later. The iPhone Air didn't sell out. We've been tracking the shipping estimates for the four new iPhones for nearly a month since preorders started, and Apple is still dealing with stock shortages around the world for specific models. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 are the most affected, while the iPhone Air is available virtually everywhere we looked.

Reports in the past few weeks have shown that Apple is dealing with higher-than-expected demand. While the Pro and Pro Max versions sell well each year after a new iPhone launch, the standard iPhone 17 is a notable surprise. The iPhone 17 has seen higher demand than expected for a base model. However, the standard iPhone 17 is closer in terms of features and performance to the Pro model than ever before, something that can't be said about any of its predecessors. The $799 starting price turns the standard iPhone 17 into a great deal.

iPhone buyers who weren't quick on the trigger have seen shipping delay estimates of 2-3 weeks for some models and 3-4 weeks for others. If you preordered one of the three most popular iPhone 17 models after it sold out in mid-September, you should have received your unit by now. Shoppers looking to buy an iPhone 17 model right now won't be as lucky, depending on their region. As you'll see below, shipping estimates are now stretching out as far as 3-4 weeks for the iPhone 17 Pro Max in some markets.