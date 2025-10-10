Is The iPhone 17 Pro Max Still Sold Out? Here's How Much Longer You'll Be Waiting
The iPhone 17 Pro Max was the first new iPhone model to sell out when preorders went live on September 12. Apple ran out of iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 stock a few days later. The iPhone Air didn't sell out. We've been tracking the shipping estimates for the four new iPhones for nearly a month since preorders started, and Apple is still dealing with stock shortages around the world for specific models. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 are the most affected, while the iPhone Air is available virtually everywhere we looked.
Reports in the past few weeks have shown that Apple is dealing with higher-than-expected demand. While the Pro and Pro Max versions sell well each year after a new iPhone launch, the standard iPhone 17 is a notable surprise. The iPhone 17 has seen higher demand than expected for a base model. However, the standard iPhone 17 is closer in terms of features and performance to the Pro model than ever before, something that can't be said about any of its predecessors. The $799 starting price turns the standard iPhone 17 into a great deal.
iPhone buyers who weren't quick on the trigger have seen shipping delay estimates of 2-3 weeks for some models and 3-4 weeks for others. If you preordered one of the three most popular iPhone 17 models after it sold out in mid-September, you should have received your unit by now. Shoppers looking to buy an iPhone 17 model right now won't be as lucky, depending on their region. As you'll see below, shipping estimates are now stretching out as far as 3-4 weeks for the iPhone 17 Pro Max in some markets.
Mid-October iPhone 17 shipping estimates
We've run the same simulation every Friday for the past month. We checked Apple's online stores in various countries and tried every possible storage and color combination for each of the four models. We simulated purchases of unlocked iPhones with no trade-in. As of the morning of October 10, here are the shipping estimates buyers will see in various markets when choosing their desired iPhone model:
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 2-3 weeks (U.S., Switzerland), 3-4 weeks (Canada, China), in stock (U.K., France, Germany, Ireland, Japan)
- iPhone 17 Pro: 1-2 weeks (China), 2-3 weeks (U.S., Canada, Switzerland), in stock (U.K., France, Germany, Ireland, Japan)
- iPhone 17: 2-3 weeks (U.S., U.K., China), in stock (Canada, Switzerland, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan)
- iPhone Air: in stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, Japan), not available pending regulatory approval (China)
As you can see, some markets have caught up with iPhone 17 demand for some models, including Japan and several European countries. Shortages primarily impact the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro (North America, Switzerland, and China). The standard iPhone 17 is sold out in the U.S., U.K., and China. The U.K. is a surprise considering the handset was in stock last Friday. Finally, the iPhone Air is widely available except for in China.
That said, your mileage may vary. Apple might refresh the estimates in the hours ahead as it receives additional stock. Also, you can check with local Apple retail stores and carriers to see whether they have any fresh stock.