iPhone 17 And iPhone 17 Pro Are Still Sold Out Online - Here's How Long You Have To Wait
Apple opened iPhone 17 and iPhone Air preorders on Friday, September 12, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max sold out within 15 minutes. Delivery times slipped to 7-10 business days almost immediately, and quickly went up to 3-4 weeks for all color and storage combinations. By Monday, September 15, the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro sold out, showing shipping estimates of 2-3 weeks each. Select iPhone Air models were also unavailable for September 19 delivery, according to BGR's checks. For example, the Cloud White model saw a 2-3 week delay, while the Light Gold model had a 7-10 day shipping estimate.
Two weeks after iPhone 17 preorders started online, shipping estimates have not improved for the three iPhone 17 models. Only the iPhone Air is available in all color and storage combinations for immediate delivery in the U.S., according to our findings. We have checked the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air stock in other international markets, including Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, China, and Japan. Apple has not caught up with iPhone 17 demand in these markets either. Only the iPhone Air remains available for immediate delivery, with a few minor exceptions. The slight differences in shipping estimates you'll see below indicate Apple isn't using the same shipping estimates as placeholders worldwide.
How long do I have to wait for an iPhone 17 delivery?
We went to Apple's online stores for each of the markets mentioned above to perform quick iPhone 17 inventory checks. We tried all possible combinations for iPhone units sold unlocked (with no carrier contract), no trade-in, and no AppleCare coverage. The iPhone 17 is available in 256GB and 512GB options, and comes in Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black. The U.S. delivery time is unchanged from last week. You have to wait 2-3 weeks for orders placed on Friday, September 26. Canadian, European, and Japanese buyers get the same shipping estimate for the base model. Chinese users get longer estimates, at 3-4 weeks.
Consumers who want an iPhone 17 Pro will have to wait 2-3 weeks for the smaller model and 3-4 weeks for the Pro Max. The estimates are identical to last week's figures for the U.S., Canada, the European markets above, and Japan. Chinese buyers get a shorter wait time (1-2 weeks) for the smaller model. The iPhone 17 Pro models come in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue, and are available in storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB. The latter is exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro Max model.
Finally, buyers who want the iPhone Air can purchase it without worrying about shipping delays. The models that were sold out online last week are available for immediate delivery, with a few exceptions. In Japan, some 256GB versions will ship in 1-2 weeks. As for China, Apple is still waiting for regulatory approval for the Air. The iPhone Air comes in the same storage options as the smaller iPhone 17 Pro, but sports different colors: Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black.