iPhone 17 And iPhone 17 Pro Are Still Sold Out Online - Here's How Long You Have To Wait

We went to Apple's online stores for each of the markets mentioned above to perform quick iPhone 17 inventory checks. We tried all possible combinations for iPhone units sold unlocked (with no carrier contract), no trade-in, and no AppleCare coverage. The iPhone 17 is available in 256GB and 512GB options, and comes in Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, and Black. The U.S. delivery time is unchanged from last week. You have to wait 2-3 weeks for orders placed on Friday, September 26. Canadian, European, and Japanese buyers get the same shipping estimate for the base model. Chinese users get longer estimates, at 3-4 weeks.

Consumers who want an iPhone 17 Pro will have to wait 2-3 weeks for the smaller model and 3-4 weeks for the Pro Max. The estimates are identical to last week's figures for the U.S., Canada, the European markets above, and Japan. Chinese buyers get a shorter wait time (1-2 weeks) for the smaller model. The iPhone 17 Pro models come in Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue, and are available in storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB. The latter is exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro Max model.

Finally, buyers who want the iPhone Air can purchase it without worrying about shipping delays. The models that were sold out online last week are available for immediate delivery, with a few exceptions. In Japan, some 256GB versions will ship in 1-2 weeks. As for China, Apple is still waiting for regulatory approval for the Air. The iPhone Air comes in the same storage options as the smaller iPhone 17 Pro, but sports different colors: Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black.