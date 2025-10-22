Apple To Drastically Cut iPhone Air Production As Ultra-Thin Phones Fail To Catch On

Following a report that Apple was planning to cut iPhone Air production amid lower than expected demand, Nikkei Asia published even harsher information about the company's thinnest device's popularity. According to the publication, Apple is drastically cutting iPhone Air orders to adjust the lukewarm reception of these devices in markets outside of China.

With the company cutting back to "end of production" levels, Apple still has a lot of good news about the iPhone 17 lineup, as it continues to have strong overall sales, with the company sticking with its production forecast of 85 to 90 million units. After all, it's been a month since Apple released the new iPhone models and some configurations are still sold out across the U.S., the UK, France, Switzerland, China, and Japan.

According to the latest data, Apple has increased production orders for the regular iPhone 17 by 5 million units, while also adding orders for the high-end iPhone 17 Pro models.