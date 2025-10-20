Some Apple Engineers Are Worried The Next-Gen Version Of Siri May Disappoint

The performance of Siri in the AI space isn't exactly a bright spot for Apple these days. Especially for a company that prides itself on software that "just works," Siri far too often just doesn't. The good news, though, is that Apple is well aware of Siri's shortcomings, especially when compared to rival AI software like ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

As a result, Apple has been working hard to improve Siri in order to make it more useful and responsive. The Siri redesign, which launched last October — complete with an illuminating glow along the edges — was a promising start. But there's no denying that Siri still needs a lot of work. With that said, Apple has been teasing a completely revamped version of Siri scheduled to launch early next year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, during an earnings conference call a few months ago, said that Apple is "making good progress on a more personalized Siri." Moreover, reports indicate that the software will be released to the public in March 2026 with the release of iOS 26.4. That's the good news. The bad news is that some Apple engineers are reportedly concerned that the Siri update in iOS 26.4 won't live up to the hype, which is to say it won't improve functionality to the extent needed.