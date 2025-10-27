iPhone Air May Not Be The Flop People Think It Is

Over the past few weeks, we've seen a steady stream of reports suggesting that Apple's ultra-thin iPhone Air hasn't exactly been flying off the shelves. Just last week, for example, a report emerged claiming that Apple was planning to scale back iPhone Air production by as much as 1 million units due to lower than anticipated demand. Consequently, a narrative was starting to build that Apple's iPhone Air, despite the hype we saw preceding its release, might go down as a disappointment, similar to Apple's beloved yet commercially unsuccessful iPhone mini.

A more recent report, however, claims that the iPhone Air may not be a flop at all. A new investor note from TD Cowen, brought to light by AppleInsider, relays that Apple never made a change to its iPhone Air production schedule. TD Cowen adds that iPhone Air production for the 2025 holiday quarter remains unchanged at 7 million units.

It's worth noting that analyzing the vibrancy of iPhone sales by looking at production numbers can often be misleading. For example, Apple will sometimes scale back production because initial sales estimates were overly optimistic, even when total sales remain quite strong. In other instances, Apple might boost production when initial sales estimates were too low. In both scenarios, Apple's actions often say more about the accuracy of its initial estimates than about the actual strength of overall sales. So, while production boosts or cutbacks can be informative, they typically don't paint a complete picture.