Google Flow Has New AI Features To Improve Your Filmmaking Process

After the launch of Flow and Veo 3, some users discovered they could issue instructions by doodling on an image and uploading it to the AI. Google is bringing that functionality to Flow. Users can draw and annotate an image directly in Flow while using the Frames to Video feature. The AI will understand the instructions on the image and use them alongside the text prompt you might submit with the photo when creating the video.

The November update to Flow also brings support for inserting and removing objects from clips without changing anything else. This is a useful feature to have for tweaking an almost finished video. You might like everything about the scene, except for a small detail. You might want to add an object or remove it without losing the finished clip. While Flow supports these features, object removal is experimental. Google says it works best when the object is stationary or has minimal motion.

Finally, Flow lets you adjust the camera angle or its motion to see how a video looks from a different perspective. Google says that Flow will include more camera perspectives and motion trajectories for reshooting scenes. The feature will work best for videos that do not have any camera motion.