Google Launches Nano Banana Pro AI Image Generator Powered By Gemini 3 Pro

Google's announcement on Thursday confirms some of the Nano Banana Pro features that leaked last week. The new image generation model will offer even better character consistency and advanced text rendering than its predecessor (see the following image), which already supports realistic image outputs and text support.

Nano Banana Pro can blend elements better than the previous model. It can use up to 14 images and maintain character consistency for up to 5 people (see samples above). The new AI image generation model supports localized editing features, like changing focus, applying "sophisticated" color grading, changing lighting, and even applying bokeh effects to images. Another big upgrade concerns the resolution. Nano Banana Pro lets users create 2K and 4K images, a significant upgrade over Nano Banana's 1024 x 1024 resolution. In addition, Nano Banana Pro supports more aspect ratios than its predecessors, which will help creators come up with AI images for different uses.

Images generated with Nano Banana will continue to be protected with the invisible SynthID digital watermark. The Gemini app will be able to identify Nano Banana creations made with Google's AI image generators. Even better, images generated by Gemini Free and Gemini AI Pro users will feature visible watermarks (the Gemini sparkle) to help anyone identify the origin of the photos. Professionals who subscribe to the Ultra plan will not have to deal with the visible watermarks.