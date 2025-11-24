Google Does Not Read Your Gmail To Train Gemini AI Models

Contrary to what several reports might have said in the past few days, Google does not read your emails in Gmail to train Gemini on the data in them. Google denied reports that email data is used to train its AI models in statements to The Verge and ZDNet in response to the claims that urged Gmail users to disable Smart Features in Gmail and Workspace to prevent Google from training Gemini models on AI content. Google also posted a denial on X that uses similar language to the comments the two tech blogs published. Google said it wanted to "set the record straight on misleading reports." According to Google, "the facts" are that Gmail hasn't changed the settings for anyone, "Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years," and Google isn't using Gmail content to train the Gemini AI model. "We are always transparent and clear if we make changes to our terms and policies," Google concluded.

Let's set the record straight on recent misleading reports. Here are the facts: • We have not changed anyone's settings. • Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years. • We do not use your Gmail content to train our Gemini AI model. We are always transparent and... — Gmail (@gmail) November 21, 2025

One of the reports Google may have referred to came from Malwarebytes, which informed Gmail users how to turn off Smart Features in Gmail and Workspace in light of recent reports that claimed that Google had automatically opted Gmail users in to use their email data for training Gemini. Malwarebytes has updated its post to acknowledge that the settings aren't new and that it "contributed to a perfect storm of misunderstanding" given the current context. Google doesn't use Gmail data to train the AI, the blog added.