Google Does Not Read Your Gmail To Train Gemini AI Models
Contrary to what several reports might have said in the past few days, Google does not read your emails in Gmail to train Gemini on the data in them. Google denied reports that email data is used to train its AI models in statements to The Verge and ZDNet in response to the claims that urged Gmail users to disable Smart Features in Gmail and Workspace to prevent Google from training Gemini models on AI content. Google also posted a denial on X that uses similar language to the comments the two tech blogs published. Google said it wanted to "set the record straight on misleading reports." According to Google, "the facts" are that Gmail hasn't changed the settings for anyone, "Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years," and Google isn't using Gmail content to train the Gemini AI model. "We are always transparent and clear if we make changes to our terms and policies," Google concluded.
Let's set the record straight on recent misleading reports. Here are the facts:
• We have not changed anyone's settings.
• Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years.
• We do not use your Gmail content to train our Gemini AI model.
We are always transparent and...
— Gmail (@gmail) November 21, 2025
One of the reports Google may have referred to came from Malwarebytes, which informed Gmail users how to turn off Smart Features in Gmail and Workspace in light of recent reports that claimed that Google had automatically opted Gmail users in to use their email data for training Gemini. Malwarebytes has updated its post to acknowledge that the settings aren't new and that it "contributed to a perfect storm of misunderstanding" given the current context. Google doesn't use Gmail data to train the AI, the blog added.
What are Smart Features in Gmail?
Malwarebytes pointed out that the settings aren't new "but the way Google recently rewrote and surfaced them led a lot of people (including us) to believe Gmail content might be used to train Google's AI models." Also, the "Smart Features" wording implies the use of AI, considering that Google has integrated Gemini in many other Google products. Finally, a proposed class-action suit filed a few days ago in California alleges that Google gave Gemini AI access to key Google products, including Gmail, Chat, and Meet. According to Bloomberg, the lawsuit alleges that Google turned on Gemini features "secretly," allowing the AI to collect data without user consent.
The Smart Features in Gmail that might be enabled on your account include Smart Compose, Smart Reply, Autocorrect, and grammar and spelling features. Some of these features were available before the age of generative AI products like Gemini. Malwarebytes also noted that Gmail scans the content of your email account to offer features like spam filtering, email categorization, and writing suggestions.
How to turn off Gmail's Smart Features
Google's assurances aside, some Gmail users might want to opt out of Smart Features in Gmail and Workspace. To do that, they need to find a few settings in Gmail, as seen in the tweet below, which is part of the misleading reports that Gmail data is used to train Gemini. First, you'll want to turn off "Turn on Smart Features in Gmail, Chat, and Meet," a setting you'll find in the General tab of Gmail's Settings menu. Go to the gear icon in the top right corner when using Gmail on the web, and click on "See all settings."
IMPORTANT message for everyone using Gmail.
You have been automatically OPTED IN to allow Gmail to access all your private messages & attachments to train AI models.
You have to manually turn off Smart Features in the Setting menu in TWO locations.
Retweet so every is aware. pic.twitter.com/54FKcr4jO2
— Dave Jones (@eevblog) November 19, 2025
After that, look for the "Manage Workspace smart feature settings" button in the same General tab, and click it to bring up a menu that shows two toggles for Smart Features in Workspace (image above). That's "Smart Features in Google Workspace," and "Smart Features in other Google products." Turn both of them off if you don't want Google to use your Workspace data and activity to personalize your experience across Workspace apps and other Google products.
ZDNet points out that all these settings were enabled by default on three Gmail accounts, including two created on the spot to see whether they'd be turned on or off. I have also checked the settings on three Gmail accounts, including one where I disabled Smart Features long ago. The Smart Features continue to be disabled for that one. A different account had Smart Features enabled for Gmail but not Workspace. While your mileage may vary, it looks like Google isn't enabling Smart Features in Gmail without user consent.