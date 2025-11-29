Google Messages Now Lets Your Boss Spy On Your Chats - Here's How
A new archival function for Google's RCS Messages is designed to help companies with record-keeping and responding to legal requests related to employee communications. As Google explains, it's to "help ensure regulatory compliance with Android RCS Archival on Google Pixel." This new method moves away from "carrier-level logging" and allows third-party archival apps to work with Google Messages on work devices. It enables a more reliable way to secure and store employee communications for any legal event or situation.
If you use a Google Pixel as your work device, and your IT team enables the feature, your messages will be archived. Not just the original message, but also when you edit or delete it. That's important since Google now lets you edit sent RCS messages, though it can only be done up to 15 minutes after you send them. Those edited and deleted messages will remain archived, and the changes will, as well.
Of course, work phones are largely meant for work communications, and it's always been that way, so if you've been mindful of this in the past, you won't need to change any behaviors. You should probably already avoid discussing anything non-work-related on your work phone as much as possible, even as new upgrades to group chat messages make it easier than ever for your colleagues to tag you in messages. Any Pixels controlled by employers with this new function enabled will report full RCS conversations. So, any chats you're having can be referenced or reviewed, including those through Google Messages.
Are Google RCS messages encrypted?
Google enforces encrypted RCS messages on all Android devices and has done so for some time now. End-to-end encryption is still supported and will apply when messages travel between devices, but these archival features make it possible for employers to retain records. Google does mention that employees will receive alerts and notifications when the archival features are active, so you won't be left in the dark if you're affected.
Currently, Google names third-party vendors with support, including Celltrust, Smarsh, and 3rd Eye, with "more archival apps coming soon in 2026." Celltrust, for example, makes mobile communication compliance possible within an organization and is largely used in finance, government, and other highly regulated sectors to capture, connect, archive, and supervise communications — precisely what the new archival feature supports. The goal is not necessarily to remain clandestine and spy on individuals, but instead to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, which could have dire consequences if not followed. FINRA Rule 4510, for instance, requires the recording and storage of all business communications.
While not ideal for user privacy, the new archival functions in Google RCS will offer notifications and transparency to alert you when it has been activated. The change won't come as a surprise, and you will know when archives of your messages are being kept.