Google Messages Could Soon Make It Easier To Get Someone's Attention In A Group Chat

While the introduction of mentions might not sound like a big deal, it's actually a bit of a game-changer for Messages group chats, where getting one specific person's attention can be difficult (especially if people keep the group chat muted).

Based on the earlier reports we've seen about this feature, too, it looks like Google will allow for a specific way to only show notifications for mentions when you have snoozed a group chat. That will prove especially handy if you rely on Google Messages for your group chats with friends and family, as you can silence the main part of the conversation and look through it when you want, while still getting notifications when people mention you specifically.

Considering the amount of messaging apps out there, it makes sense for Google to offer something similar to what these other services do directly in the primary texting app on Android. This feature also joins other new things that have been arriving in the messaging app, including support for Gemini's Nano Banana image editing, as well as the ability to unsend messages on Android. Google is also working hard to end text message scams for users, though that's less a feature for Google Messages and more an industry-wide initiative.