You Can Block Ads With This iOS Trick

The internet and advertising go together like strawberries and cream. These days, it can be tricky navigating online without running into at least a couple of ads, and sometimes they're so dominating that it can be difficult getting the information you want from a website. Even apps like Apple Maps might start showing ads by 2026. Fortunately, someone has come up with a rather unique solution for your iPhone.

Thanks to the work of Reddit user MeditatingLemur over on r/iPhone, a discovery has been made that allows users to block ads thanks to the App Limits feature within Screen Time. By adding advertising host websites to your App Limits list, you can potentially block ads from a multitude of sources. Though there may be easier methods, it's rather clever to use a feature in a manner that Apple likely didn't intend.

If you're not familiar, Screen Time was introduced within iOS 12 and is typically used to help users better understand and take control of their device interactions, and can be a simple but effective way to simplify the iPhone experience if you get overwhelmed by its features. Screen Time is one of the better ways to protect children online when using an iPhone, but in this instance, you'll be protecting yourself from being bombarded with advertisements.