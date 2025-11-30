4K Vs. 8K HDMI Cables: Is There A Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With a wide range of electronics using the High-Definition Multimedia Interface or HDMI to send or receive audio and video signals, HDMI cables are among the most used cables in any household, only surpassed by USB cables. However, like many other modern standards, HDMI has changed quite a bit over the years, and the latest HDMI version – HDMI 2.2 – is capable of doing a lot more than HDMI 1.0. To deal with these improvements, HDMI cables have also improved. With most major HDMI versions, the HDMI Forum releases a new cable specification that can handle the needs of the new standard. For example, HDMI 2.2 introduced the Ultra96 HDMI Cable specification.

So, there are several different HDMI cables on the market, and more often than not, they are not referred to by their recommended names but by colloquial terms like 4K HDMI cable or 8K HDMI cable. Unfortunately, these terms typically don't tell much about the cable, leading to confusion in the minds of the buyers about whether they are buying the right cable. To tackle that, let's find out what 4K and 8K HDMI cables are and whether they are any different.