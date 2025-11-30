The Monitor Mistake That's Destroying Your Posture (And How To Fix It)

I sit in front of my computer monitor all day and can feel it in my back and shoulders. Often, I catch myself slouching and try to correct my posture, but worry that the damage has already been done. I've recently discovered that one of the most common workspace errors I'm guilty of is placing my monitor too low. Whether you're using a laptop on a desk or a monitor on its stand, a screen positioned below eye level forces your neck to constantly tilt downward.

That angle may feel harmless at first, but over time, it creates strain on the muscles in your neck, shoulders, and upper back. This is the core of the so-called "tech neck", a posture issue that's become increasingly common as more people work long hours at a computer. The fix is surprisingly simple: Raise the monitor to meet your natural line of sight. Ideally, the top third of your screen sits at or slightly below eye level, allowing you to look straight ahead rather than down. You can achieve this with an adjustable monitor arm for an easy desk upgrade, a desk riser, or even a stack of books if you're looking for a quick solution.

Once the screen is high enough, your spine can stay in a neutral position, with your shoulders relaxed, and your head comfortably back. Pairing proper monitor height with good chair ergonomics — feet flat on the floor, elbows at a roughly 90-degree angle, and a fully supported back — turns your workspace into an environment that promotes healthy posture. For me, this small adjustment made a surprisingly big difference in how I felt at the end of my workday.