This Simple $34 Stand Might Be The Easiest Desk Upgrade You Can Make
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Typically, you place your computer monitors on your desk, or sometimes on an elevated stand, similar to a freestanding TV or display. You could also mount your monitor on a wall behind the desk if it offers VESA-compatibility for the standardized mounting system. There are some drawbacks to these options, though. Resting the monitor on your desk takes up space. Mounting your monitor is also more of a permanent solution, which can make things challenging if you ever want to move your desk or monitor around. If you're looking for an option that's not as permanent and binding, you can also use a monitor mounting arm that attaches to the edge of your desk, a countertop, or a surface to suspend the display above it.
Right now, the HUANUO Single Monitor Mount, which normally costs $50, is on sale for just $34, and it's one of the best ways to lift the monitor or display off your desk and keep it clutter free. It works with monitors 13 inches up to 32 inches in size that weigh up to 19.8 pounds total. Yes, it will work with some of the best gaming monitors on the market. The clamp or grommet base attaches securely to the edge of your desk, anywhere you want it, and the display attaches to the other end of the arm. It's available in black and white styles, and the only thing you need to go with it is your monitor, of course.
How a monitor mounting arm upgrades your desk
If you wanted to clear up space on your desk, you would typically either have to rest the display on an elevated shelf or mount it to a wall nearby. But with this mounting arm, all you need is a flat surface. The product listing claims it takes just three minutes to set up, especially since the VESA-compatible plate makes mounting the actual display a simple process. Whether you use a Thunderbolt or USB-C monitor, the HUANUO Single Monitor Mount should work with any display that fits in the size parameters and supports the VESA mounting standard.
You can use either the C-clamp or grommet mechanism — the arm comes with both — to attach the system to your desk — whichever you're more comfortable with. Plus, it's easy to install — no DIY experience needed — and you can unclutter your desk in minutes. You may have to figure out what to do if you want to use the USB port on your computer monitor while it's suspended. You probably don't want hard drives, cords, or USB hubs hanging down. Still, it's a great option if your desk is smaller and you want to take back some of the space the monitor would use.
Even if your desk has more room, it's nice to reclaim open space you can use for other devices, bigger mouse pads, or decor. Not to mention, at $34, it's not going to break the bank, and with Amazon's fast shipping options, it can be on your doorstep within hours or days.