This Simple $34 Stand Might Be The Easiest Desk Upgrade You Can Make

Typically, you place your computer monitors on your desk, or sometimes on an elevated stand, similar to a freestanding TV or display. You could also mount your monitor on a wall behind the desk if it offers VESA-compatibility for the standardized mounting system. There are some drawbacks to these options, though. Resting the monitor on your desk takes up space. Mounting your monitor is also more of a permanent solution, which can make things challenging if you ever want to move your desk or monitor around. If you're looking for an option that's not as permanent and binding, you can also use a monitor mounting arm that attaches to the edge of your desk, a countertop, or a surface to suspend the display above it.

Right now, the HUANUO Single Monitor Mount, which normally costs $50, is on sale for just $34, and it's one of the best ways to lift the monitor or display off your desk and keep it clutter free. It works with monitors 13 inches up to 32 inches in size that weigh up to 19.8 pounds total. Yes, it will work with some of the best gaming monitors on the market. The clamp or grommet base attaches securely to the edge of your desk, anywhere you want it, and the display attaches to the other end of the arm. It's available in black and white styles, and the only thing you need to go with it is your monitor, of course.