The Hidden Dangers Lurking In Airport Wi-Fi (And How To Stay Safe)

A recent survey by Kinetic Business shows that 57% of people say they don't feel safe using public Wi-Fi, and that's not just because of paranoia. It has been estimated that over 28% of Wi-Fi hotspots worldwide are unencrypted, leaving users vulnerable to data interception. Even though travelers routinely rely on airport Wi-Fi to check email or simply browse social media while waiting for their flight, a significant number admit they use these networks for sensitive tasks such as banking, work, or shopping.

The weak security of the airport networks leaves the door open for cybercriminals to attack. Hackers may set up so-called evil twin hotspots that impersonate a real airport network, tricking you into connecting. Or they can perform a man-in-the-middle attack that intercepts and manipulates your data in real time.

That's why it's important to stay vigilant. There are several tricks you can rely on to stay safe, even if connected to an airport's public network. Learn what the hidden dangers are lurking in the Airport's Wi-Fi and how to avoid them. A few smart precautions can make all the difference.